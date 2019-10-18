In The Kitchen: Everyday Hero CT makes pizza and talks about shortage of firefighters

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteer Firefighter/EMT Tony Zuppardi also owns a local restaurant TonyZ’s Apizza in Northford.

Zuppardi shows us how to make a pizza and shares his story about volunteering in the fire service.

Connecticut has more than 300 fire departments staffed by over 26,000 firefighters.

• Eighty-three percent of all fire personnel in Connecticut are professionally trained volunteers, and the majority of fire departments throughout the state are experiencing a volunteer shortage. Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities, people willing and able to respond to emergencies whenever called upon, as well as support personnel such as fire police, administrative assistants, and more.

• Volunteer firefighters can be called upon 24 hours per day, seven days per week to abandon the warmth and comfort of their homes in the middle of the night or during a holiday celebration, leave the fun of family gatherings on sunny summer afternoons, enter burning buildings, rescue stranded hikers and struggling swimmers, extricate victims from automobiles, and more.

• Volunteer firefighters save their communities millions of dollars every year.

• Most fire departments throughout Connecticut are experiencing a volunteer shortage.

• Since 2014, Everyday Hero CT Has been working with fire departments throughout Connecticut. To date, the program has received nearly 600 volunteer applications, brought in more than 400 new members, and held 960 recruitment/retention events.

• The skills and experience gained as a volunteer firefighter are invaluable and have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of others. Those who join their local fire departments sign up for one of the most rewarding opportunities they’ll ever have.

Recipe:

9.5 oz pizza dough

4 oz pizza sauce

Mozzarella to liking

Sprinkle Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Other toppings as desired

Interested volunteers should visit www.EverydayHeroCT.org or call 1-800-Fire-Line.