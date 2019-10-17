In The Kitchen: Fall flavors with Parker’s Plate Toby Amidor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Let’s face it, you can’t get away from pumpkin this time of year, but you can amp up your diet by incorporating many other autumn flavors.

Registered Dietitian, Toby Amidor, with RDTV, joins us in the kitchen with a few ideas to celebrate the season!

Apples are the unofficial fruit of the season and to celebrate Toby Amidor just took a trip to New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley and visited the orchards where The Fresh Market sources their apples from trusted farmers.

Here’s a quick guide to what Amidor learned on her trip:

Snap Dragons are the perfect snacking apple because of their sweet crunch.

The McIntosh is great for cider and sauces because of they have a touch of tart.

The Honey crisp maintain crispness, no time to bake, pick up these apple inspired dishes at The Fresh Market, from pies to donuts and of course, apple cider.

Wonderful Pistachios are a must-have snack for any family, so skip the chips and pretzels! Pistachios are a good source of plant-based protein and fiber. A serving of pistachios provides 6 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber.

Wonderful Pistachios include offers many health benefit. Nearly 90% of the fats found in pistachios are the better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated type. I also love how versatile Wonderful Pistachios are– they come in the “in-shell and shelled” varieties.

The fall-tastic beverage for this time of year is POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is a great base for any mock-tail or signature drink this Fall. As a Registered Dietitian, I love to incorporate antioxidant rich options into my menu! This Pomegranate spiced cider tastes like fall; simmered POM Wonderful with cinnamon sticks, star anise, cloves and add a little orange peel and zest.

An in vitro study at UCLA found that pomegranate juice has, on average, more antioxidant capacity than red wine, grape juice, or green tea. Each 8 oz bottle contains the juice of two whole pomegranates, and nothing else– no added sugars, fillers or preservatives.

For more information about Toby visit, TobyAmidorNutrition.com.