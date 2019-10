NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is all about Red!

Joining us in the kitchen today is Gary G, The Wine Guy from Grunner on Wine to talk about one delicious and elegant wine.

Vermilion Red is an amazing Red wine discovery. Vermillion Red by one of California’s top award-winning wine makers Helen Keplinger and DJ Warner.

Helen is the Food and Wine Magazines 2012 wine maker of the year and featured on the cover of the Wine Spectator June 2014 issue.