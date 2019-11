NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gary Grunner, The Wine Guy joins us in the kitchen to share the wine picks to make your Thanksgiving feast Gobble Gobble!

The holidays are here, remember to buy wine by the case for those discounts.

The most important thing is to start light and fun. Now, once the turkey comes, you’ll have different flavors Grunner recommends chardonnay.

After dinner, pinot noir is a must along with zinfandel.

For dessert, American port or something local with a sparkle!