NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday food preparations made easy with Atlantic Seafood Market.

Joining us in the kitchen is Owner Lisa Feinman with some great platter options.

Deluxe seafood platter includes fresh picked lobster meat, fresh crab claws, shrimp cocktail and seared tuna.

The cut-off date for special orders is December 20th.

Yankee Magazine named Atlantic Seafood one of the top seafood markets of New England. That’s a great honor!

You can get more information by, clicking here.