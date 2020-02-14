In The Kitchen: Kid-approved cauliflower mac and cheese

If you can’t find have a babysitter on Valentine’s Day, you may need to make a simple meal approved by your kids.

Chefs Rebeca Tuinei and Mark Vecchitto shows us how to make kid-approved cauliflower mac and cheese.

Ingredients

1/2 cauliflower head

1 quart light cream

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon garbanzo bean flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

1. Roast cauliflower with olive oil, thyme and salt just enough oil to coat.

2. When tender put aside

3. In sauce pot sauce, sauté garlic in olive oil

4. Add cream bring to boil

5. Whisk in garbanzo bean flour

6. Add cheese pour over roasted cauliflower