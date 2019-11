NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you thought your Thanksgiving dinner was good, just wait until you see these incredibly delicious leftover recipes.

Joining us from La Foresta in Killingworth Executive Chef Ajay is back in the kitchen along with Owner Francesco Lulaj.

On the menu, autumn salad and sandwiches made out of leftovers.

La Foresta in Killingworth serves sophisticated and modern Northern Italian cuisine. Also, offering you three private rooms.

To learn more, click here.