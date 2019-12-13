In The Kitchen: La Foresta makes seven fishes for Christmas Eve

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — La Foresta Restaurant is located in Killingworth serves sophisticated and modern Northern Italian cuisine

Joining us in the kitchen are Owner Francesco Lulaj and Executive Chef Ajay from La Foresta Restaurant to talk about Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Chef Ajay shows the Christmas Eve tradition of The Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Seven fishes for Christmas Eve

1. Sapore di Mare: Cold seafood salad. Scallops calamari shrimp with cherry peppers celery onion olive oil lemon and herbs

2. Pesce Fritti: Shrimp scallops and calamari crispy served with cocktail sauce marinara and lemon

3. Scungilli salad: Poached Scungilli lemon basil olive oil over arugula

4. Stuffed Sole: Atlantic sole wrapped around crab and lobster stuffing

5. Twin Stuffed Lobster Tails: Two cold water lobster tails stuffed with crab and lobster stuffing Served with lemon and drawn butter

6. Seabass Milanese: Seabass crusted in panko with a lemon and white wine sauce

7. Salmon Arragosta: Pan roasted salmon topped with a lobster and sweet garlic cream

