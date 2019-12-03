Breaking News
Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Vernon crash
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

In The Kitchen: New England Dairy & Food Council Turns Holiday Food Waste into Food Wants: Honoring the Harvest

In the Kitchen

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What makes for a great gathering?  Lots of delicious food!  But in the attempt to wow our guests, we often end up with too many leftovers. 

While our intentions are to eat it later, often, it’s pushed to the back of the fridge and forgotten. 

Registered Dietitian, Heidi Harkopf from New England Dairy & Food Council joins us in the kitchen to shares three tips to manage holiday food waste.

  1. Creative new solutions with scraps.  Highlighting what to do with leftover pieces of cheese on the cheese platter and how-to re-purpose foods into quesadillas.
  2. Freeze foods – surprising foods you’d normally never think to freeze.
  3. How to read use by, sell by and best by dates for when you over buy.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.