In The Kitchen: New England Dairy & Food Council Turns Holiday Food Waste into Food Wants: Honoring the Harvest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What makes for a great gathering? Lots of delicious food! But in the attempt to wow our guests, we often end up with too many leftovers.

While our intentions are to eat it later, often, it’s pushed to the back of the fridge and forgotten.

Registered Dietitian, Heidi Harkopf from New England Dairy & Food Council joins us in the kitchen to shares three tips to manage holiday food waste.

Creative new solutions with scraps. Highlighting what to do with leftover pieces of cheese on the cheese platter and how-to re-purpose foods into quesadillas. Freeze foods – surprising foods you’d normally never think to freeze. How to read use by, sell by and best by dates for when you over buy.

