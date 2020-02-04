In The Kitchen: OMV/Bleu Squid Breakfast and Bakery Cafe shares sweets for Valentine’s Day!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Any of these treats will be the right way to start off your Valentine’s Day.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

Joining us in the kitchen are Owner Connie Carocari along with Assistant Baker Julie Wilkerson to tell us about their award-winning cupcakes from OMV/ Bleu Squid Breakfast and Bakery Cafe.

OMV/ Bleu Squid Breakfast and Bakery Cafe offers a large variety of flavors with a rotating assortment with at least 20 flavors each day.

Upcoming Event: Chowder Cook off at the end of the month. February 29, 2020 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

