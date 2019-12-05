Breaking News
In The Kitchen: OMV/Extra Virgin Oil Store shares their certified gluten free items

In the Kitchen

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the holidays approach, and the entertaining season is in full swing, it’s important to remember that many your guests may have noteworthy food allergies, especially gluten.

OMV/Extra Virgin Oil Store Owner and Founder, Stephen Clemente joins us in the kitchen to explore some deliciously easy options.

Gluten free means that not only is the food itself gluten free but that the facility that makes the food is also certified gluten free.  At OMV/ Extra Virgin they have that certification and all their olive oils, avocado oils, grapeseed oils, vinegar, sauces, and pasta come with that certification. 

Additionally, they also carry a full line of certified gluten free food products from Italy, many of which will be showcased today.

Upcoming Events:

The Winter Carnival takes place this weekend in Olde Mistick Village on Saturday, December 7th from 11am – 6pm.  

