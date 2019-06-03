In The Kitchen: OMV/Pink Basil puts together a Thai Salad for the Summer Season
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Joining us in the kitchen today is Tai Au Owner of Pink Basil located in Olde Mistick Village to prepare a Thai Salad that is just perfect for this Summer season.
Pink Basil is great for any occasion from a romantic date night, meeting up with friends, or even a family get together this Summer season.
This is part of the Olde Mistick Village Merchant Series.
At OMV/ Pink Basil their menu consists of authentic dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and Korea.
Upcoming Events:
Taste of mystic is coming up.
At Pink Basil, they pride themselves on great service. Their servers are very friendly and will work with the kitchen staff as best they can to accommodate your needs. Their menu offers many gluten free and/or vegetarian options. If someone has an allergy OMV/Pink Basil will make sure to prepare your meal accordingly.
