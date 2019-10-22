In the Kitchen: Pesto Pasta with Peas and Asparagus

(WTNH)– Chef Raquel Rivera with A Pinch of Salt shows us how to make Pesto Pasta with Peas and Asparagus.

Below is the full recipe:

Ingredients:

1 bunch of asparagus, thinly sliced

1-16oz box of Regular or Whole Wheat Penne

8oz of frozen peas, thawed

1 cup to 1 ½ cups of Pesto Sauce, preferably homemade, use as much as needed

1 Lemon, zested

salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

1. In a large pasta pot, bring cold water to a boil. Add salt, return to a boil and then add asparagus. Cook for approximately 3-4 minutes until tender and bright green. Remove from water and then place in a bowl and cover with cold water. Proceed to cooking pasta in the same boiling water. Cook pasta al dente according to package instructions.

2. When pasta is ready, reserve about ½ cup of pasta water then drain completely.

3. While warm coat with pesto sauce. Add a few tablespoons of reserved pasta water.

4. Add peas, asparagus, lemon zest and toss. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and serve warm or at room temperature!

Not sure how to make pesto:

1. In a food processor add a big handful of fresh basil, 1 bunch of flat leaf parsley 2-3 cloves of garlic and drizzle in olive oil. You can add almonds, walnuts or pine nuts as well. Give it a whirl adding more olive oil until you get the consistency you’re after. Season with salt and pepper.