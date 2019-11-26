In The Kitchen: Puerto Vallarta makes Alambre a la Mexicana

In the Kitchen

by: Christina Alexander

Posted:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  We are cooking a popular Mexican dish with Puerto Vallarta.

Joining us in the kitchen, Head Chef Vinicio Ali along with Fairfield Location Manager Chris Lara to make Alambre a la Mexicana.

Alambre a la Mexicana is made with skewered and grilled filet mignon, “chorizo” (Mexican sausage), onions, tomatoes and Serrano peppers served over a bed of white rice and nopales (cactus). Garnished with tomatillo salsa and salsa ranchera.

Puerto Vallarta is now open in Fairfield as well as Southington, Avon, Newington, Middletown, Orange, and Danbury.

