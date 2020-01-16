In the kitchen: Puerto Vallarta makes chicken mole

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen are Christopher Lara, Director of Operations and Vinicio Ali, Head Chef – Southington from Puerto Vallarta to make chicken mole.

Puerto Vallarta also highlights new menu changes along with exciting new concoctions.

Chicken Mole – makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons (or more) peanut oil (preferably unrefined), divided

5 pounds skinless boneless chicken thighs

3 cups low-salt chicken broth

2 cups orange juice

1 1/4 pounds onions, sliced

1/2 cup sliced almonds

6 large garlic cloves, sliced

4 teaspoons cumin seeds

4 teaspoons coriander seeds

4 ounces dried pasilla chiles, * stemmed, seeded, torn into 1-inch pieces, rinsed

1 ounce dried negro chiles, * stemmed, seeded, torn into 1-inch pieces, rinsed

1/4 cup raisins

4 (3 x 1/2-inch) strips orange peel (orange part only)

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 (3.1-ounce) disk Mexican chocolate, ** chopped

Chopped fresh cilantro

Warm flour tortillas

Instructions:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Working in batches, add chicken to pot; sauté until lightly browned, adding more oil by tablespoonfuls as needed, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to large bowl. Return chicken and any juices to pot. Add broth and orange juice; bring just to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until chicken is tender and just cooked through, about 25 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions and sauté until golden brown, about 18 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add almonds, garlic, cumin, and coriander. Sauté until nuts and garlic begin to color, about 2 minutes. Add chiles and stir until beginning to soften, about 2 minutes. Using tongs, transfer chicken to large bowl. Pour chicken cooking liquid into saucepan with onion mixture (reserve pot). Add raisins, orange peel, and oregano to saucepan. Cover and simmer until chiles are very soft, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat; add chocolate. Let stand until chocolate melts and sauce mixture cools slightly, about 15 minutes. Working in small batches, transfer sauce mixture to blender and puree until smooth; return to reserved pot. Season sauce to taste with salt and pepper. Coarsely shred chicken and return to sauce; stir to coat. DO AHEAD: Can be made 3 days ahead. Chill until cold, then cover and keep chilled. Rewarm over low heat before serving. Transfer chicken mole to bowl. Sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with warm tortillas.

Upcoming Events: The Big Game Sunday offering drink specials all day long at the Fairfield location and a free appetizer buffet during the game.

Puerto Vallarta has seven locations; Fairfield, Southington, Avon, Newington, Middletown, Orange, and Danbury.

To learn more, click here.