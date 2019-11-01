In The Kitchen: Puerto Vallarta makes classic steak churrasco

Joining us in the kitchen are Chris Lara, Bartender Manager along with Head Chef, Vinicio Ali from Puerto Vallarta to make classic steak churrasco and share what Día de Muertos is all about.

All Puerto Vallarta restaurants are known for their large portions, authentic recipes, and beautiful decor.

Ingredients for Chimichurri

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

4 cloves garlic finely chopped or minced

2 small red chilies or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon finely chopped chili)

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 – 1 level teaspoon coarse salt (adjust to your tastes)

1/2 teaspoon pepper (adjust to your tastes)

Ingredients for Steaks

4 steaks of choice (Rib eye, T-Bone or Strip)

Salt to season

Olive oil for brushing

Instructions for Chimichurri