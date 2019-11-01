In The Kitchen: Puerto Vallarta makes classic steak churrasco

Closings
Joining us in the kitchen are Chris Lara, Bartender Manager along with Head Chef, Vinicio Ali from Puerto Vallarta to make classic steak churrasco and share what Día de Muertos is all about.

All Puerto Vallarta restaurants are known for their large portions, authentic recipes, and beautiful decor.

Ingredients for Chimichurri

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

4 cloves garlic finely chopped or minced

2 small red chilies or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon finely chopped chili)

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 – 1 level teaspoon coarse salt (adjust to your tastes)

1/2 teaspoon pepper (adjust to your tastes)

Ingredients for Steaks

4 steaks of choice (Rib eye, T-Bone or Strip)

Salt to season

Olive oil for brushing

Instructions for Chimichurri

  1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavors into the oil before using. (Chimichurri can be prepared and refrigerated for 24 hours before serving.)
  2. Season steaks with salt and brush with olive oil. Grill (or pan fry in a hot cast iron skillet or pan), over medium-high heat.
  3. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side for medium-rare; 3-4 minutes each side for medium; or 4-5 minutes each side for well done, depending on thickness. Transfer steaks to a tray and let rest for 5 minutes.
  4. Serve Chimichurri on the side in a dip bowl with steaks (about 2-3 tablespoons of Chimichurri per person). Allow your guests to either dip their steaks in Chimichurri or pour it over steaks.

