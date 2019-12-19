In the Kitchen: RDTV/Parker’s Plate helps you with holiday entertainment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hosting a holiday brunch? Registered Dietitian, Toby Amidor, with RDTV, is here with some ideas that will make entertaining delicious and festive this season.

Toby loves having a signature drink for her guests! This POM Spiced Pom Cider is made with POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice! It’s the perfect way to add fresh flavors and antioxidants to any recipe. An in vitro study at UCLA found that pomegranate juice has, on average, more antioxidant capacity than red wine, grape juice, or green tea. Each 8 oz bottle contains the juice of two whole pomegranates, and nothing else– no added sugars, fillers or preservatives.

One large egg has only 70 calories and is a good or excellent source of 8 essential nutrients, including choline and lutein which are essential for brain health. Plus, eggs provide protein, which can help boost feelings of fullness.

This hearty winter breakfast skillet with roasted sweet potatoes and veggies is always a hit when entertaining. Eggs are the star with beautiful yolks that add color and nutrients to every bite! And, if you are looking for something easy to prepare, make this loaded veggie and cheese overnight egg bake and you can prep everything the night before.

Everybody loves Wonderful Pistachios because they are a great snack but also a versatile ingredient you can fold into your favorite recipes, including dessert. Amidor, made a whipped ricotta ‘mousse’ and topped with Wonderful Pistachios and pomegranate arils for a festive pop of red and green! This is a delicious way to sneak in a serving of pistachios which provides 6 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber.

Pistachios offer better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated fats, providing a protein-fiber-fat trio that can help keep you fuller longer. Wonderful Pistachios come in the “in-shell and shelled” varieties and delicious flavors like Honey Roasted and Sweet Chili.