In the Kitchen: Relish Wine Bar and Grill talks Wine and Paint Nite

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you like brunch, happy hour or a wine and paint night, you should head over to Relish Wine Bar and Grill in Ansonia.

Joining us Chef Narciso Yanes along with Bartender Samantha Masis-Arias to cook two meals and talk about an upcoming wine and paint event.

First Plate: Relish Charcuterie Board -Cheddar, Blue Haze, Cupola Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Chorizo Picante, Salami, Grapes, fig Marmalade and Homemade Mixed Olive Medley.

Second Plate: Roasted Half Chicken – Chicken Au Jus accompanied with Gratin Potatoes & Spicy Cherry Peppers.

Relish Wine Bar and Grill also, offers happy hour every day from 3 pm – 6 pm.

Upcoming event: Wine and Paint Nite at Relish Wine Bar & Grill – March 11th.

