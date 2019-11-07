In The Kitchen: ShopRite makes “Leftover” Quinoa Salad with Cranberry Dressing

Mary Perrino, Registered Dietitian for the ShopRite of Cromwell joins us in the kitchen to make “Leftover” Quinoa Salad with Cranberry Dressing.

This dish will be packed with all of your holiday favorites. Perrino reminds us to be resourceful in the kitchen and use leftovers.

It is free to schedule a nutrition appointment with Registered Dietitian, Mary Perrino in the store. She also teaches culinary classes for kids and adults, as well as provide community services like cooking classes, presentations and more.

Ingredient (“Leftover” Quinoa Salad) Amount Tri-color quinoa 1 cup Vegetable broth 2 cups Sweet potatoes, chopped 1 each Apple, minced 1 each Onion, chopped 1 each Garlic, minced 1 clove Olive oil 2 tbsp Sage & rosemary, minced 1 tsp of each Salt & pepper To taste Goat cheese, crumbled Topping Pine nuts Topping

Ingredient (Cranberry Dressing) Amount Leftover cranberry sauce ¼ cup Balsamic vinegar 3 tbsp Olive oil ¼ cup Dijon mustard 1 tsp Honey ½ tbsp

Method of Prep

Add broth to a pot with quinoa, bring up to a boil, reduce heat and simmer with the lid on about 15-20 minutes or until quinoa is tender. Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drizzle sweet potatoes, apples, and onions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until sweet potatoes are tender. Add roasted veggies into pot with cooked quinoa and stir to combine. Season with sage and rosemary. Add all dressing ingredients to a blender and blend until combined. Drizzle over quinoa mixture. Stir to combine. Top with crumbled goat cheese and pine nuts!

*Optional: Use leftovers! If you have already roasted sweet potatoes, you can skip the roasting step. You can also throw in some shredded leftover turkey for added protein!