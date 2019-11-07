In The Kitchen: ShopRite makes “Leftover” Quinoa Salad with Cranberry Dressing

by: Christina Alexander

Mary Perrino, Registered Dietitian for the ShopRite of Cromwell joins us in the kitchen to make “Leftover” Quinoa Salad with Cranberry Dressing.

This dish will be packed with all of your holiday favorites. Perrino reminds us to be resourceful in the kitchen and use leftovers.

It is free to schedule a nutrition appointment with Registered Dietitian, Mary Perrino in the store. She also teaches culinary classes for kids and adults, as well as provide community services like cooking classes, presentations and more.

Ingredient (“Leftover” Quinoa Salad) Amount
Tri-color quinoa 1 cup
Vegetable broth 2 cups
Sweet potatoes, chopped 1 each
Apple, minced 1 each
Onion, chopped 1 each
Garlic, minced 1 clove
Olive oil 2 tbsp
Sage & rosemary, minced 1 tsp of each
Salt & pepper To taste
Goat cheese, crumbled Topping
Pine nuts Topping
Ingredient (Cranberry Dressing) Amount
Leftover cranberry sauce ¼ cup
Balsamic vinegar 3 tbsp
Olive oil ¼ cup
Dijon mustard 1 tsp
Honey ½ tbsp

Method of Prep

  1. Add broth to a pot with quinoa, bring up to a boil, reduce heat and simmer with the lid on about 15-20 minutes or until quinoa is tender.
  2. Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drizzle sweet potatoes, apples, and onions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until sweet potatoes are tender.
  3. Add roasted veggies into pot with cooked quinoa and stir to combine. Season with sage and rosemary.
  4. Add all dressing ingredients to a blender and blend until combined. Drizzle over quinoa mixture. Stir to combine.
  5. Top with crumbled goat cheese and pine nuts!

*Optional: Use leftovers! If you have already roasted sweet potatoes, you can skip the roasting step. You can also throw in some shredded leftover turkey for added protein!

