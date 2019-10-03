In The Kitchen: ShopRite makes Pumpkin Gnocchi

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Registered Dietitian, Courtney Huggins from ShopRite of Milford joins us in the kitchen to share savory recipes with pumpkin, and makes Pumpkin Gnocchi.

Pumpkins are actually easy to cook with and easier to cut into than butternut squash!

They go great into soups, stews, pasta, curries, etc.

Gnocchi isn’t hard to make, but you can easily over mix the dough which will make your gnocchi dense. Gnocchi can be made with any starchy of your favorite root veggies or even cauliflower.

Registered Dietitian, Courtney Huggins hosts a pumpkin cooking class on October 24th. (ShopRite of Milford)

To find out more information or to schedule a free consultation with a local in-store dietitian, call 1(800) Shop-Rite, or visit www.shoprite.com.