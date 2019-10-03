Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Live Now
CT State Police give update on plane crash at Bradley Airport

In The Kitchen: ShopRite makes Pumpkin Gnocchi

In the Kitchen

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Registered Dietitian, Courtney Huggins from ShopRite of Milford joins us in the kitchen to share savory recipes with pumpkin, and makes Pumpkin Gnocchi.

Pumpkins are actually easy to cook with and easier to cut into than butternut squash!

They go great into soups, stews, pasta, curries, etc.

Gnocchi isn’t hard to make, but you can easily over mix the dough which will make your gnocchi dense. Gnocchi can be made with any starchy of your favorite root veggies or even cauliflower.

Registered Dietitian, Courtney Huggins hosts a pumpkin cooking class on October 24th. (ShopRite of Milford)

To find out more information or to schedule a free consultation with a local in-store dietitian, call 1(800) Shop-Rite, or visit www.shoprite.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.