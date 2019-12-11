In The Kitchen: ShopRite of Milford makes scones using cardamom

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Registered Dietitian Courtney Huggins from ShopRite of Milford joins us in the kitchen to cook with cardamom, making scones.

Scones are easy to make and a great addition to brunch or as a holiday dessert.

Cardamom is a underutilized spice that goes great in baking and curries.

Orange Cardamom Scones – Ingredients:

2 ¾ cups flour

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¾ tsp salt

2 tsp cardamom

½ cup butter, cut into pieces

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup orange juice

1 tbsp orange zest

½ cup milk

Glaze:

1 cup confection sugar

2-3 tbsp milk

Topping ground pistachios

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375F. In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients and the orange zest together. Cut butter into flour.In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients. Slowly mix in the wet ingredients into the dry, just until the dough comes together. You might not need all the wet. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and gently knead four or five times. Pat the dough into a 7-inch round circle. Cut into 8-12 slices and place on lined baking sheet. Place scones touching each other. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Whisk together milk and confection sugar to make glaze, drizzle over scones while they are cooling and top with pistachios!

