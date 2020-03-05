In The Kitchen: Spring is in the air at La Foresta Restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is in the air at La Foresta Restaurant & Wine Bar!
Joining us in the kitchen are Owner Francesco Lulaj and Executive Chef Ajay.
Chef Ajay will be making bruschetta and garden salad and showcasing five dishes.
- Avocado salad
- Veal carciofi
- Chicken porti
- Shrimp bruschetta
- Goat cheese salad
At La Foresta Restaurant & Wine Bar they offer a spectacular menu, and wine list with over 1,600 selections, and more than 10,000 total bottles.
