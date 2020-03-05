In The Kitchen: Spring is in the air at La Foresta Restaurant

In the Kitchen

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is in the air at La Foresta Restaurant & Wine Bar!

Joining us in the kitchen are Owner Francesco Lulaj and Executive Chef Ajay.

Chef Ajay will be making bruschetta and garden salad and showcasing five dishes.

  1. Avocado salad
  2. Veal carciofi
  3. Chicken porti
  4. Shrimp bruschetta
  5. Goat cheese salad

At La Foresta Restaurant & Wine Bar they offer a spectacular menu, and wine list with over 1,600 selections, and more than 10,000 total bottles.

