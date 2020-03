NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t let lent be the reason you’re not checking out the Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar.

There are so many options on their menu.

Executive Chef Attilio Marini from the Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar joins us in the kitchen to prepare a healthy delicious gluten-free seafood dish for Lent!

The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar is still the #1 Steak House in New Haven County!

