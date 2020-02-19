In The Kitchen: The Traveling Epicurean cooks up New England clam chowder

A hot soup for a cold winter day. The Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar shares her secret ingredient in her New England Clam Chowder recipe.

Ingredients:

· 6 cans snows clams

· 5 chopped clams and 1 minced clam

· 5 Bottles “Snows Clam Broth (6 cups broth, which equals 5 cups bottle + 1 cup comes from the cans after you drain the clams)

· 2 cups heavy cream

· 1 cup half and half

· 3/4 cup good dry cream sherry -(the pink one) Spanish Dry Sherry “Amontillado” is one of my favorites (1/4 cup to de-glaze onion/celery and 1/2 cup to simmer with broth base)

· 2 slices minced bacon (Smokey flavor ONLY, not maple)

· 2 extra large potatoes or 4 small diced to 1/2 size

· 1 celery stalk grated or finely diced

· 1 whole sweet onion grated or finely diced

· 1 bunch rosemary tied with string (just a flavor bundle to be removed)

· 1 large bay leaf

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon finely ground pepper

· 3 sprinkles of “Wondra-Quick Dissolving Flour”

Directions:

1. Slice up 3 strips of smoked bacon and add to large pot, begin to sauté on low until slightly crispy

2. Add in ½ cup sweet onion finely chopped and 2 celery stalks finely chopped

3. De-glaze with 1/4 cup dry cream sherry

4. In 1 minute add in diced Yukon potatoes and all the clam broth from cans and bottles and 2 bay leaves and 1 teaspoon salt

5. Bring to a simmer and cook for 12-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender but firm because the potatoes will continue to cook even after you take them off the heat

6. Tie off a bundle of fresh rosemary with cotton string

7. At the 5 minute mark of simmering the potatoes add in the rosemary bundle and 1/2 cup of dry cream sherry and bring back to a low simmer

8. At the last 2 minutes of simmering the potatoes add in 3 cups of heavy cream, 1/4 teaspoon finely ground pepper and possibly 1 teaspoon more of salt (you need to taste here to see if your chowder needs this addition of salt) and bring back to a low simmer

9. Take the New England Clam Chowder base off the heat and gently stir in all the clams

10. Remove the rosemary bundle and the bay leaves and serve with Tabasco and oyster crackers

11. If this is for the following day cool chowder completely at room temp allowing space with the cover for the soup to evaporate, place in frig

12. When re-heat the soup watch carefully not to bring to a boil and just heat through! Enjoy!