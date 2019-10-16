In The Kitchen: The Wine Guy is joined by Eric Risch from the Pellet Winery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wine Guy, Gary Grunner, knows a thing or two about choosing the perfect bottle for your occasion.

When he features a specific winery we know, it’s something special.

Joining us in the kitchen with Grunner is the Director of Wine Making and GM of the Pellet Winery, Eric Risch.

The following are covered:

The Pellet Winery in Napa

What is so special about Napa

Description of flavors

Where in CT you can find these wines

The Pellet Winery is one of Napa’s oldest and most prestigious wineries. Henry Pellet was one of the original pioneers of Napa Valley 1869. Small production made by wine maker Tom Rinaldi one of California’s best.