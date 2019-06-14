In The Kitchen: Today's Living Local Deal is to John Davenport's!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Today's Living Local Deal is to John Davenport's at the Omni right here in New Haven!
Get $50 to John Davenport's for $25, while supplies last.
We are joined by Wayne Kirsten Director of Food & Beverage and Brian Killian Executive Chef to share what they offer.
New Haven Summer Brunch Series continues with a Father's Day brunch courtesy of John Davenport's at the Omni New Haven Hotel!
