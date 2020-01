NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s January 2020! Time to get back to a healthy you!

Joining us in the kitchen are Owner Francesco Lulaj and Executive Chef Ajay from La Foresta Restaurant to help you stay focused on your goals in the New Year.

Chef Ajay will be preparing an avocado salad and Quinoa salad and presenting a few other dishes.

La Foresta features special dishes that contain lower carb counts. They also feature super foods like quinoa, avocados, riced cauliflower, asparagus fish and more.