In The Kitchen: OMV/ Pink Basil makes Pumpkin Curry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local Deal is to Olde Mistick Village.
This is part of the Olde Mistick Village Merchant Series
You get $25 to Olde Mistick Village for half off, while supplies last.
We are joined by Tai Au, Owner and Chef along with Jean Michael Coronado, Nutritionist and Assistant from OMV/ Pink Basil to make Pumpkin Curry and walk us through how it’s made.
Pumpkin Curry – Ingredients:
- Red Curry Paste
- Kabacha Thai Pumpkin
- Red Peppers
- Green Peppers
- Carrots
- Basil
- Coconut Milk
- Fish Sauce
- Brown Sugar
- Salt
Instructions: In a hot pan mix red curry paste, coconut milk, fish sauce, brown sugar, water and salt. Bring it to a boil add your choice your meat, vegetables and basil.
Restaurant Week in Mystic is starting on Nov 4. They will start selling holiday gift cards at the new East Lyme Costco location.