Independent living at Masonicare offers an active lifestyle

Wallingford, Conn. (WTNH) Independent living is a popular option that Masonicare offers at its three locations in Wallingford, Mystic and Chester. For many people the idea of a carefree lifestyle is very appealing. Home maintenance, cooking and cleaning are no longer things Masonicare residents have to worry about.

“Everything and anything in the apartment we’re going to take care of. You literally pick up the phone, even if a light bulb goes out you pick up the phone an we come and take care of it” says Michael Nesti, marketing manager at Masonicare at Chester Village. The Chester location is just independent living, while assisted living and memory care are also offered at the Mystic and Wallingford locations.

Nesti says they hold frequent open houses so that people considering downsizing can see what carefree living at Masonicare is like. He also says that retirees are discovering independent living at younger ages.

Renee Bartovics was living in two story house before she visited Masonicare at Chester Village. One visit was all it took for her to decide to move into the active community.

“It fills me with a great deal of sense of belonging which is kind of what I was missing in the country in Killingworth. Just a sense that I know people’s names, they know my name,” says Bartovics.

She now attends art classes twice a week and is involved with some committees in her new community. She was also able to bring her cats to live with her.

At Masonicare at Chester Village meals can be casual, take-out or formal dining. Dining services director Matthew Whitbeck says gourmet dining can include filet mignon, prime rib or scallops to name a few selections.

“This is a very fulfilling job, a lot of responsibility but you know when someone says that this is the best meal I have ever had at their age you really take it to heart,” says Whitbeck.