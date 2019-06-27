Live Now
Inspired by Ava, Advanced Window Systems LLC., created Ava’s Panes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are joined by the Vice President of Advanced Window Systems LLC, Mark LaVoie to share what exactly Ava’s Panes project is all about.

Ava Dubuc, a 16-year-old cancer survivor created a wish list for the young adult oncology department.

Inspired by Ava’s story, Mark LaVoie and his family owned window company Advanced Window Systems LLC founded the Ava’s Panes project.

What is the Ava’s Panes project? Art for a cause that helps achieve wishes of cancer patients by donating window sashes.

All the money that is raised is going to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Click here, for the latest information related to the project.

