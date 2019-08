A fashion show and luncheon benefits Meals on Wheels and helps address hunger and senior isolation.



Development and Communications Manager Lisa Savoid from TEAM Inc. along with Director of Support Services Lorrie Hoak tells us more about the Intergenerational Fashion Show and Luncheon.

You can be a part of all the fun on Saturday, August 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Assumption Church Hall in Ansonia.