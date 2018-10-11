CT STYLE

Invention Convention National Winner Sophie Zezula creates an alternative to plastic straws

Oct 11, 2018

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 02:35 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - 11-year-old Sophie Zezula invents a straw made of ice called sNOw straw. Zezula does have a patent. 

She will participate in the Connecticut Invention Convention again.

