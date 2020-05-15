Iron House Fitness: Keeping clients motivated, healthy & positive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this pandemic, gym owners were forced to close their doors but many got creative with ways to keep their clients motivated, healthy and positive!

Here from Iron House Fitness are Owners Kati Papoosha and Joe Fay.

The following questions are covered in the interview:

How are you adjusting?

What are you providing for your clients?

How are you focusing on mental health?

Joe shows us a demo and talks about their latest challenge.

To learn more, click here or visit their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.