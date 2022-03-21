ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Edge Fitness Clubs Is much more than a gym.

“Our mission statement right now is better out there starts in here. We got to get started now and what we want to do is train inside the gym for all the fun activities we’re going to do in the summer months,” says National Director of Fitness Programming, Nick Signore.

New to working out and not ready to commit to a membership just yet, The Edge Fitness Clubs has a promotion for spring you will not want to miss.

“A great event coming up on the 28th. It’s our spring into fitness event. It’s an open house in all our locations. Great because you can go on our website and get a seven-day pass. Anyone can try out a 7-day pass, get in, try out our facility,” said Signore.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to The Edge Fitness Clubs to see everything they have to offer.