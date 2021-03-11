itSpray provides Spray Vitamins and energy on the go!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Being in the middle of winter during a pandemic, who couldn’t use some extra vitamins and defense?

Here from ItSpray with all the details is Founder, Kimberly Stiele.

1.) New formulation of BOOSTit for Immunity (changing sweetener to Monk Fruit).

2.) Customizable vitamins for total wellness – Wake up with CHARGEit energy spray, Strengthen your immune system with BOOSTit immunity spray, Fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer with DREAMit sleep spray.

3.) On the go convenient solution for 24/7 health and wellness.

Promo: CT50 (enter CT for Connecticut Style and the number 50 for half off in the promo code, and you will get half off your order.)

Click here to learn more.