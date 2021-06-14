Jacobs & Jacobs Law Firm opens new location in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve been injured in an accident, having a lawyer on your side with experience and compassion is important. For over 100 years, the Jacobs family has practiced personal injury law in New Haven and has now opened a new office in Woodbridge.

“The practice of law, and particularly the practice of injury and accident law, is in our DNA. It’s not only what we do, it’s who we are,” said Steven Jacobs, a partner at Jacobs & Jacobs Law Firm. “The new office is a place to which our clientele from the north of New Haven will more conveniently come to. We’re always trying to make things easier for our clients.”

Former client Kevin Ryder can attest to that. He was a client of the firm back in 1980, when he lost both of his hands in a railroad accident.

“I was just thrilled with the outcome,” he said. “The lawyers that are here are just beyond a doubt the best lawyers that you could possibly ask for.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to the firm’s new Woodbridge office.

To learn more, visit www.jacobs-jacobs.com.