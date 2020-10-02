Jefferson Radiology offers latest, 3D technology for breast cancer screening

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and at Jefferson Radiology, they have the latest technology in breast imaging to make sure you put your health first this month and all year long.

“We know that early detection saves lives,” said Dr. Diana James, Director of Breast Imaging at Jefferson Radiology. “So in October we always do a big push to really just encourage our patients to come in and get their mammogram.”

Their mammograms use 3D technology to get the most accurate images possible– a feature that benefits all women, but especially those with dense breast tissue.

“A regular mammogram is typically four images that the radiologist would review, two of each breast,” said Dr. James. “Tomosynthesis or a 3D mammogram is about 200 images.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko uses a rose to show us just how these machines work along with Jefferson’s new artificial intelligence technology used to help radiologists catch breast cancer.