New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven (JFS) aims to support and strengthen individuals and families in our community. If you’re looking to get involved with a social service agency you believe in, you might want to check them out. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by CEO Alissa Wurtzel, to discuss some of the programs and services available to the community at large through JFS.

Alissa wants our viewers to know that, as a wrap around social service agency, their services are intended for all people of different backgrounds – as long as they meet the criteria for the specific program. She says, “Each program does something a little bit different, and right now, we’re trying to speak on our Aging Adult Services because we’re launching a new program as part of the Connecticut Healthy Living Collective and a national-based program called Adult Aging Mastery.”

It’s an evidence-based 12-part series created by the National Council on Aging, and Jewish Family Service is presenting this through a Jewish lens. They are thrilled to invite people to

participate in it.



This program came about because people aged 55 and up are facing some critical problems, which also impact the younger people related to them, and the community at large. Alissa says, “The social services that are in existence right now are just not enough to support the need. We’ve known that for a long time and COVID helped illuminate that.” “Not only are the consumers not able to access services, or the systems can’t keep up, but also the providers are becoming extremely fatigued.”



Alissa shares that both she and Elanit Linder, the Director of Aging Services at JFS, believe that the number one way to change that is through re-empowerment. She says, “We all got through COVID, and now we have to say that re-empowerment is the way to supplement the social systems that are out there.”

Watch this interview as Alissa describes the “Aging Mastery” program and some of its benefits, as she answers the following questions:

How many people have participated in this National Program?

Is this a series of classes or a course that all people can take?

Do participants learn about improving their physical health?

What about spiritual health and aging?

You say there’s an opportunity to become stronger in an

intergenerational way. Can you explain that?

Can the course help with planning the future lives that those 55+ want to experience?

those 55+ want to experience?

How did JFS become involved with the Aging Adult Mastery Program?

Program?

The Aging Adult Mastery Program is a 12- part series, which runs August 22nd – November 7th, 2023 at 11:15am at JFS. Normally, such a program would cost thousands of dollars. However, thanks to a generous Community Impact Grant from the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, this program is being offered FREE.



To learn more, or to sign up, visit the JFS website at: www.jfsnh.org