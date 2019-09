Join Kidde for Save A Life Saturday at participating Home Depot stores on September 14

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us to talk about Save A Life Saturday is Sharon Cooksey, Kidde Safety Expert from Kidde.

Kidde partners with WTNH News 8, The Home Depot and Local Fire Departments to educate on fire safety.

Kidde reminds users to: Check Your Alarms

Save A Life Saturday is held at participating local Home Depot stores on September 14. Stop in to learn about different types of smoke and CO alarms and where they should be installed throughout your home.

For more information, visit www.kidde.com