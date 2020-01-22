Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

Join King-Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School for open house

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Principal, Dr. Joseph Johnson joins us along with Magnet Resource Teacher, Caterina Salamone from King-Robinson Interdistrict Magnet Schools.

King-Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School is an International Baccalaureate STEM School which empowers every student to become responsible, productive and engaged.

As IB learners, students learn to be critical thinkers, open-minded and reflective about the role and potential for technology and STEM in the world around them. Through inquiry-based learning, students will use their skills to take actions that lead to positive contributions to the world.

School Choice Expo: Saturday, February 1, 2020 9:00am – 4:00pm Wilbur Cross High School 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven

2020 Open House Dates: (Located at King-Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School on 150 Fournier Street in New Haven.)

  • Wed, February 5, 10:00 am
  • Wed, February 12, 10:00 am

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.