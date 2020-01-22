Join King-Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School for open house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Principal, Dr. Joseph Johnson joins us along with Magnet Resource Teacher, Caterina Salamone from King-Robinson Interdistrict Magnet Schools.

King-Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School is an International Baccalaureate STEM School which empowers every student to become responsible, productive and engaged.

As IB learners, students learn to be critical thinkers, open-minded and reflective about the role and potential for technology and STEM in the world around them. Through inquiry-based learning, students will use their skills to take actions that lead to positive contributions to the world.

School Choice Expo: Saturday, February 1, 2020 9:00am – 4:00pm Wilbur Cross High School 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven

2020 Open House Dates: (Located at King-Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School on 150 Fournier Street in New Haven.)

Wed, February 5, 10:00 am

Wed, February 12, 10:00 am

To learn more, click here.