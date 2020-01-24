Join Porter and Chester Institute for open house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Stigma” of a young person choosing a trade over a college education is fading.

Parents and educators need to start including the trades as a viable career path.

Joining us is President and CEO, Jim Bologa of Porter and Chester Institute to share the details.

Programs include:

Automotive Technology

Computer-Aided Drafting & Design (CADD)

Computer & Networking Technology

Cosmetology

Electrician: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Electronics Systems Technician

HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration)

Plumbing

Dental Assisting

Medical Assisting

Medical Billing & Coding

Practical Nursing

Porter and Chester is a great option for adult learning and military folks as well, new classes begin on April 20 and the next open house/bring a friend day is on February 15.

