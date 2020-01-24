Join Porter and Chester Institute for open house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Stigma” of a young person choosing a trade over a college education is fading.
Parents and educators need to start including the trades as a viable career path.
Joining us is President and CEO, Jim Bologa of Porter and Chester Institute to share the details.
Programs include:
- Automotive Technology
- Computer-Aided Drafting & Design (CADD)
- Computer & Networking Technology
- Cosmetology
- Electrician: Industrial, Commercial, Residential
- Electronics Systems Technician
- HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration)
- Plumbing
- Dental Assisting
- Medical Assisting
- Medical Billing & Coding
- Practical Nursing
Porter and Chester is a great option for adult learning and military folks as well, new classes begin on April 20 and the next open house/bring a friend day is on February 15.
