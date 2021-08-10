JP Maguire Associates handles fire damage restoration from start to finish

CT Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire damage can be devastating to homeowners, which is why JP Maguire Associates is prepared to be there every step of the way.

“JP Maguire is a full-service property damage restoration and clean up service,” explains Brian Glasser, director of business development at JP Maguire. “Anytime someone has a disaster, whether it’s fire, water, storm damage, flooding, sewer backup, they call us and we come in and restore the property, clean it up and bring it back to where it was pre-loss.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to Bethel, where a house in the process of being restored!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.