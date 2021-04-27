JP Maguire Associates Offers Complete Damage Clean-up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one can plan for an accident or natural disaster but it’s crucial to know how to respond if one does happen.

That’s where JP Maguire Associates come in!

Here with more is Director of Business Development and Emergency Services, Brian Glasser.

The following are covered:

What are the initial steps after a disaster?

What JP Maguire does?

What makes JP Maguire different than similar companies?

What should you know about insurance and how to navigate the claim?

To learn more, click here.