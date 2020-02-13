JP Maguire Associates: Staying safe in winter weather conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — JP Maguire Associates, Director of Business Development & Emergency Services Brian Glasser joins us to give some tips on winter safety.

Glasser shares tips on winter safety and how exactly to stay safe in winter weather.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater. Do not forget to have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a professional. Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or sleeping. Also make sure to blow out any candles before leaving or sleeping. Make sure children keep a minimum of three-foot distance away from any heaters, ovens, or fireplaces. Always use the specified fuel recommended by the manufacturer. Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home. Test smoke alarms around the house at least once a month and make sure to replace batteries twice or once per year.

Pipe Freezing:

Keep water running, it is important to keep one or two faucets running on low to allow water to move through the pipes. This will help prevent the pipes from freezing.



Allow Circulation:

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air for circulation. Start in the coolest areas of your home such as your basement and attic to allow warmer air to raise the area’s temperature.



Add Insulation:

Add extra insulation in cooler areas in your home. Heat tape or Pipe Insulation can be a great addition in preventing pipes from freezing and can easily be found at your local hardware store.

Seal any Leaks That Allow Cold Air In:

Make sure to use caulk or insulation to seal any air leaks around electrical wiring, dryer vents, and pipes. Even a small opening can bring in a lot of cold air to cause damage.

In the event that you do experience burst pipes, JP Maguire and Associates has a 24/7 Emergency Services to start the process of water removal and drying process. Call 877-576-2484 for their emergency line.