JP Maguire Associates: Storm Damage & Mold removal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With severe weather impacting Connecticut this summer, our homes could fall victim to coastal flooding, wind damage and more.

Joining us is Brian Glasser, director of business development and emergency services at JP Maguire Associates, a contracting firm in Connecticut.

The following are covered:

  • Tips on how people can prevent storm damage in the first place.
  • If the damage has already occurred, what options do people have?
  • Homes can also be affected by things like mold.
  • Services offered at JP Maguire and when you should call the professionals.

To learn more, visit www.jpmaguire.com.

