JP Maguire helps businesses and schools during covid-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — JP Maguire offers commercial and municipal disinfection services which are imperative as there continues to be outbreaks in offices, schools, and facilities. 

Here with more is Director of Business Development & Emergency Services, Brian Glasser.

The following are covered:

  • How can you help during covid-19?
  • What should you do if there is an outbreak at your office, school or a place of business?
  • Why is regular cleaning not enough?
  • What are some of the products used to disinfect?

JP Maguire and Associates has a 24/7 Emergency Services, Call 877-576-2484 for their emergency line.

