Jurassic World Live is coming to Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport – March 5th through March 8th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jurassic World comes to life for the first time in a touring arena show produced by Feld Entertainment!

Joining us Dinoteer John Palmeri with a special friend.

The Baby Steg, Olive also goes on tour to local schools and community groups.

Palmeri tells us about the other dinosaurs that will be on the tour.

Jurassic World Live is coming to Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT – March 5th through March 8th.

Show dates and times:

Mar 05 Thursday @ 7:00 PM

Mar 06 Friday @ 7:00 PM

Mar 07 Saturday @ 11:00 AM

Mar 07 Saturday @ 3:00 PM

Mar 07 Saturday @ 7:00 PM

Mar 08 Sunday @ 12:00 PM

Mar 08 Sunday @ 4:00 PM

