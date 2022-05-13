NORTH HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) — Are you ready to kick that old workout routine and try something new? ILOVEKICKBOXING in North Haven has what you need to get your heart rate pumping.

“We are, ILOVEKICKBOXING in North Haven. Home of the good vibe tribe where we smash our fitness goals and celebrate what your body can do,” says Studio Manager, Kristen Medoff.

There are only two things you’re leaving with at ILOVEKICKBOXING, and that’s results and good vibes.

“ILOVEKICKBOXING is perfect for anyone who wants to level up their mind. Their body in their soul the good vibe tribe is here for you,” said Coach, Tylla Oliver.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes us there to learn more.