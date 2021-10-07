Kidde: Fire Prevention Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is National Fire Prevention Month, which means it’s a great time to brush up on our fire safety knowledge. 

Here to help is Sharon Cooksey, fire safety educator at Kidde—a leading manufacturer of fire and carbon monoxide safety equipment.

The following are covered:

•           Learn the sounds of safety

•           Testing smoke alarms weekly

•           Check coverage areas, recommendations on where to place smoke alarms in your home

•           Replacing smoke alarms after 10 years

To learn more, click here

