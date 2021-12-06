Kidde: Fire Safety Tips for the Holiday Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re getting into the holiday spirit with trees, lights, and other decor, you’ll want to be mindful of fire safety.

Joining us with tips is Sharon Cooksey, she is a Fire Safety Educator at Kidde, a manufacturer of fire safety equipment.

7 Easy Ways to Keep Your Holiday Safe and Festive

1) Tree – Place in stand so it doesn’t topple over

2) Live Tree – Water live trees daily

3) Decorations – Inspect and replace/ consider LED lights instead

4) Ornaments – Lose the metal hooks on ornaments

5) Use flameless candles – December is top candle fire month of the year

6) Stockings – Fire hazard when using a fireplace

7) Check/test/inspect/replace – smoke and CO alarms

To learn more, visit kidde.com